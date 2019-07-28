Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
White Lick Cemetery
Mooresville, IN
Martha C. Sellars

Martha C. Sellars Obituary
Martha C. Sellars

Mooresville - Martha C. Sellars

92, passed away on July 24, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Crawfordsville. She was born in Mooresville on August 27, 1926, the daughter of Sumner A. and Dorothy L. (Hobson) Sellars. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Mills (Morris), a sister in law Libby and six nephews and one niece as well as several great nieces and nephews, who were so much a part of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Robert L. Sellars.

As per her wishes, graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 3:30pm at White Lick Cemetery in Mooresville. Memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 963 Girls School Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46214 or to the Mooresville Friends Church, 50 N. Monroe St. Mooresville, IN 46158.

Final care and cremation arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle- Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Please visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019
