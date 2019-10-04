|
Martha Casey Boleman
Indianapolis - Martha Casey Boleman, 96, died October 3, 2019. She was born in Huntington, Indiana, on August 18, 1923, the eldest of four daughters of Stanley McClure Casey and Zada Schoch Casey. Upon graduation from Huntington High School in 1941, Martha jumped on a train bound for Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. After spending a year there, she transferred to Indiana University where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Prior to completing her B.S.in 1947, she took a hiatus from I.U. and worked at Eli Lilly. That was a fortuitous turn of events since Martha and her future husband Joe Boleman—recently returned from Marine Corps service in the Pacific Theater—were introduced to each other on a blind date in January, 1946, in Indianapolis. They both returned to finish their IU degrees together, and they were married in December of 1946.
Martha was a valuable source of encouragement and support to Joe in his career with F.C. Tucker; in fact, she liked to note that the phrase "Behind every successful man there is a strong woman" was a reference to her, and no one ever disagreed.
Martha and Joe spent many rollicking summers with family and friends at Lake Wawasee, where the Fourth of July was always particularly memorable. Later in her life, Martha enjoyed spending winters on Sanibel Island. She was a lover of nature and birding, and she joined The Audubon Society. She derived great pleasure from providing housing to musicians participating in the Sanibel Music Festival each year.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Edward Joseph Boleman, and by her sisters Mary Culp and Sara Kroh.
She is survived by her sister Suzanne Cronin; two daughters, Anne Boleman and Polly Boleman Jameson; three grandsons, Andrew Boleman Olsen, Joseph Boleman Jameson (Charissa) and Peter Casey Jameson (Lauren); three great grandchildren, Brody, Esme and Bennett Jameson; and many nieces and nephews.
Anne and Polly would like to express their extreme gratitude to all of Martha's devoted caregivers, especially those at Story Cottage where she resided most recently, and to the kind professionals at Brookdale Hospice.
A private family service will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery.
