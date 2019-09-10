Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
Plainfield, IN
Martha Corrie Obituary
Martha Corrie

Plainfield - Martha A. Corrie, 76 of Plainfield, passed away September 9, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. To view the full obituary or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
