Martha Corrie
Plainfield - Martha A. Corrie, 76 of Plainfield, passed away September 9, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. To view the full obituary or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019