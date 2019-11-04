|
|
Martha "Jean" Craig
Indianapolis - 88, of Indianapolis, passed away November 2, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1931 in Indianapolis, IN as the daughter of Garvin and Berniece McCutchan.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 5-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park with an Eastern Star Service starting at 7pm. There will be a funeral service held on November 8, 2019 at 11am also at the funeral home, with an hour of additional calling beforehand. To view the full obituary visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019