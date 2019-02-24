|
Martha D. Hockett
Indianapolis, IN. - Martha D. Hockett passed away on February 18, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1924, In Rising Sun. Indiana. She graduated from Rising Sun High School and attended Hanover College where she was affiliated with Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. On April 10. 1943, she married John William Hockett. They were married for 54 years until his death in 1997. Martha is survived by three children and their spouses: Dr. Ralph and Mary Everly, Dick and Marcia Forsythe, and Dr. Steve and Kathy Hockett. Nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren also survive. Her sister, Nancy Volz of Cincinnati, also survives along with many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, a granddaughter preceded her in death.
She was a devout Christian and was very active in the Terre Haute Memorial United Methodist Church. She and John moved to Terre Haute In 1965 when John purchased Vigo Dodge. Martha remained in Terre Haute after John died until 2004 when she moved to Carmel to be closer to family. She then joined St. Luke's 'United Methodist Church where she attended regularly. Martha was a wonderful pianist and dearly loved music. She volunteered many years while in her 80s by playing the piano at Joy's House in Broad Ripple. Even in her retirement home, she often played for the residents.
Services will be Thursday, February 28, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St. Visitation will be at noon and the service will follow at 1:00PM. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joy's House at 2020 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220.
A special thanks to the staff at Sunrise on Old Meridian for their kind and attentive care.
Leppert Mortuaries- Nora assisted with arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019