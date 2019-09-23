Services
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1181
Indianapolis - 77, passed away September 21, 2019. She was born July 22, 1942 in Indianapolis to the late Lawrence and Mildred Creed Bonn. Martha was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School, Class of 1960. She worked as an administrative assistant for 40 years, retiring from IMPD and was a member of Woodside United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington Street.

Martha is survived by her two sisters, Marilyn Bubenzer (Bruce) and Maribeth Guhl (Paul); nieces, Laurel Ball (Steve), Tamara Wright and Lindsay Guhl; great-nephews, Adam Ball and Alex Wright; great-nieces, Cassidy Ball and Abbey Wright.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7929 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019
