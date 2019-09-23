|
Martha E. Bonn
Indianapolis - 77, passed away September 21, 2019. She was born July 22, 1942 in Indianapolis to the late Lawrence and Mildred Creed Bonn. Martha was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School, Class of 1960. She worked as an administrative assistant for 40 years, retiring from IMPD and was a member of Woodside United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington Street.
Martha is survived by her two sisters, Marilyn Bubenzer (Bruce) and Maribeth Guhl (Paul); nieces, Laurel Ball (Steve), Tamara Wright and Lindsay Guhl; great-nephews, Adam Ball and Alex Wright; great-nieces, Cassidy Ball and Abbey Wright.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7929 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268. www.shirleybrothers.com.
