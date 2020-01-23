|
Martha E. "Marsie" Mathauer
Indianapolis - Martha E. "Marsie" Mathauer, 84, Indianapolis, passed away January 23, 2020. Marsie was born July 24, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Harold P. and Lorynne (Hauck) Mathauer.
Known to be the oldest person in the United States with Down's Syndrome and perhaps the World, Marsie enjoyed an amazing and full life. Martha's favorite activities included taking family car rides in the country and trips to Linder's Ice Cream store, riding her bike, playing with her dogs Spikey and Tippy and parakeets Birdie and JoJo. But the highlight of her day would be visiting with nieces and nephews and she called them all her "grandkids" because she lived with her parents, who referred to them as grandchildren. Marsie loved make-up and nail polish and lots of magazines. She loved to help cook and always expressed her ideas about everyday life because she was an integral member of the family, by often reminded her siblings that SHE was the oldest and so they had to do what she wanted ~ resulting in lots of joking around and teasing and of course, always plenty of laughter and fun.
Marsie's life was documented beautifully at the occasion of her 80th birthday and can be read about here: http://dsindiana-exectivedirector.blogspot.com/2015/09/marsie-celebrates-her-80th-birthday.html.
We are so fortunate to have had Martha enrich our lives - and we thank God for allowing us to be her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harold J. "Bud", and David Mathauer, and William E. "Bill"; sister-in-law, Pat Mathauer.
Survivors include sisters, Georgiann (Gene) Crouch, Theresa (Dave) Roembke, Linda (Dave) Wilson; sisters-in-law, Sharon Mathauer and Barb Mathauer; seventeen nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11 am to 12 Noon, in the chapel at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 Noon. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Shelter, 1400 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the O'Riley Funeral Home. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020