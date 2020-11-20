1/1
Martha Edith Wilson
Martha Edith Wilson

Fishers - Martha Edith Wilson, 88, of Fishers Indiana, passed away November 15, 2020, after a short illness.

She was born to Walter and Phyllis Ormsby Wilson in Townsend, Massachusetts. Martha was a graduate of UMass Amherst with a BS in Mathematics, and received a Masters of Education degree from the University of Rochester.

Martha had an active career in math education. Her teaching career included middle school in Rochester, New York, and Elston Senior High in Michigan City, Indiana. She was later an adjunct professor of math at Purdue North Central and the University of Delaware. She also worked at Houghton Mifflin editing K-12 Math textbooks, and held positions at the State of Indiana Department of Education.

An active member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, she received a Teacher of the Year award from President Reagan in 1985.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, and son John William Hegg. Survivors include her sister Ruth Wilson Decker, her children Susan Hegg, Linda Hegg, Thomas Hegg Jr., and Barbara Hegg Buchanan; and grandchildren Samuel Brennan Hegg, Margaret Buchanan, Patrick Buchanan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), 921 E 86th St #130, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
