Martha Emily "Marty" DavisIndianapolis - Martha Emily Davis "Marty" age 76 passed away May 4, 2020 at Westminster Village North in Indianapolis.Marty was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated with honors from the College of Wooster, followed by a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology, Audiology, and later receiving her Ph.D. in Acoustics all from the University of Virginia. She was an associate professor of Audiology at the University of Virginia from 1979-1984. In 1986 she earned a BS Summa Cum Laude in Computer Science from the University of Cincinnati. Following that degree, she became a Research Scientist at Eli Lilly Co until her retirement.Marty was an avid birdwatcher and photographer, traveling widely nationally and internationally in pursuit of these hobbies. She was passionate about environmental causes and recreational needs for the elderly, and she was a member of Geist Christian Church.A private service will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North