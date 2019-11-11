|
Martha Evelyn Schuffman Shank
Martha Evelyn Schuffman Shank, 97, passed away to be with her Lord, on November 10, 2019. She was born April 22, 1922 in New Castle to Noah L. Schuffman and Maurine (Thornburg) Schuffman. Martha was a wonderful mom, grandmother, friend and a devout Christian, living a full life.
Losing both her parents in a car accident when she was age 9 while living in Iowa, she was subsequently raised by her maternal grandparents in New Castle where she went on to become vice president and valedictorian of her 1940 graduating New Castle High School class. She attended Ball State University and was employed as a secretary at Muncie Merchants Bank and Broderick Company.
A long-time resident of Albany, Indiana, Martha was very active in the Albany United Methodist Church, where she also served as Outreach Coordinator for many years. She was also a member of Psi Iota Xi, a women's philanthropic organization.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, rosie (a card game), graveling (particularly with her late husband, Elmer), reading, cooking and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elmer Joseph Shank, her sister Helen Schuffman Bryson, a brother Joseph Schuffman, and sin-in-law Joe Waggaman.
She is survived by her children; Ann (Paul) Berebitsky, JoEllen Waggaman and Mike (Deb)Selke and many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, Dementia Friends of Indiana, 8440 Woodfield Crossing, Suite 175, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or Albany United Methodist Church, 125 North Broadway St., Albany, IN 47320.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Jake Ohlemiller officiating. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 am until time of services Saturday at the funeral home. You may express a condolence or share a memory of Martha at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019