Services
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-7100
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Shank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Evelyn Schuffman Shank


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Evelyn Schuffman Shank Obituary
Martha Evelyn Schuffman Shank

Martha Evelyn Schuffman Shank, 97, passed away to be with her Lord, on November 10, 2019. She was born April 22, 1922 in New Castle to Noah L. Schuffman and Maurine (Thornburg) Schuffman. Martha was a wonderful mom, grandmother, friend and a devout Christian, living a full life.

Losing both her parents in a car accident when she was age 9 while living in Iowa, she was subsequently raised by her maternal grandparents in New Castle where she went on to become vice president and valedictorian of her 1940 graduating New Castle High School class. She attended Ball State University and was employed as a secretary at Muncie Merchants Bank and Broderick Company.

A long-time resident of Albany, Indiana, Martha was very active in the Albany United Methodist Church, where she also served as Outreach Coordinator for many years. She was also a member of Psi Iota Xi, a women's philanthropic organization.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, rosie (a card game), graveling (particularly with her late husband, Elmer), reading, cooking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elmer Joseph Shank, her sister Helen Schuffman Bryson, a brother Joseph Schuffman, and sin-in-law Joe Waggaman.

She is survived by her children; Ann (Paul) Berebitsky, JoEllen Waggaman and Mike (Deb)Selke and many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, Dementia Friends of Indiana, 8440 Woodfield Crossing, Suite 175, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or Albany United Methodist Church, 125 North Broadway St., Albany, IN 47320.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Jake Ohlemiller officiating. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 am until time of services Saturday at the funeral home. You may express a condolence or share a memory of Martha at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -