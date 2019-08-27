|
|
Martha Genevieve Jones
Noblesville - Martha Genevieve Jones, 98, died peacefully on August 12th in Zionsville, In. Martha was born August 13, 1920 to J. Edward and Elece (Theobald)Briggeman of Shelbyville, In. In October of 1940 she married Edward N. es of Waldron, In.
Martha is survived by her two daughters Susan (m. John Collins, deceased) and Peggy (m. Clifford Wright). She is also survived by four grandchildren: Robert Everetts (Jeff Hopper), Brantley Wright (Lorene), Matthew Wright (Heather DeRue), and Kate Cates (Bradley) and thirteen great grandchildren.
She enjoyed a long career at Indiana Bell and residential real estate sales. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Noblesville and Tri Kappa. She also enjoyed gardening and bridge. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
The family would like to send a special thanks to her many caregivers at Hoosier Village.
A graveside service will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, In. in the near future.
Services have been entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 27, 2019