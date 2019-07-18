|
|
Martha Hensley
Brownsburg - Martha L. Hensley
71, Brownsburg, passed away July 13, 2019. She was a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Hensley Sr. and brothers Dennis and Larry Fishburn. Survivors include children Kelly J. Bramble and Rebecca A. Hensley; sisters Peggy (David) Wolfe and Deborah (Dale) Smith; brother Stephen (Rhonda) Fishburn; grandchildren Brittany (Joe) Sullivan, Jacob, Kimberly and Shannon Howse, Alecia (Jon) Bewley. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Friday July 19 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Sat. July 20. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019