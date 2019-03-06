|
|
Martha Hudson
Indianapolis - Martha Susan (Pitman) Hudson, 96, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Born February 2, 1923, in Bedford, Indiana, she was the youngest child of Robert and Blanche (Chilton) Pitman.
She married Charles William (Bill) Hudson, and he preceded her in death in 2015.
Martha graduated from Bedford High School in 1941. In 1946 she graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor's in Social Work and served as vice-president of Mortar Board. She worked in Dayton, Ohio, as a social worker before her marriage and later worked for The Children's Bureau in Indianapolis. She enjoyed the social and service opportunities as a member of Tri Kappa and was a member of Crestview Christian Church in Indianapolis. Martha and Maxine Zollman co-owned The Lawrence House, a home accessories store on the square in Bedford. Martha loved to travel with her family and proclaimed all the places they visited as "breathtaking."
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Dan) Grimland of Plano, Texas, and her son Timothy Hudson of Indianapolis; granddaughters Nicole Elisabeth Goode of Nevada and Miranda Catherine (Bradley) Head of Hawaii; great-grandson Theodore Head; nephews Joe Pitman, Jon Pitman and David Pitman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Doris, Virginia, Janice, Ruth, Bob and Bill.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on March 10, 2019, at Ferguson-Lee Chapel, 818 18th St. in Bedford, Indiana with visitation from 1-3 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com. If desired, memorials may be made to the Indianapolis Children's Bureau, Inc. or The University of North Texas (Joshua Crittenden Chilton Scholarship) in her name.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019