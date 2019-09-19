Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Martha J. (Scherer) Reed


1933 - 2019
Martha J. (Scherer) Reed Obituary
Martha J (Scherer) Reed

Brownsburg - Martha J (Scherer) Reed 86 of Brownsburg passed away on September 18, 2019. Martha was born on April 29, 1933 in Washington IN to Paul Fredrick and Martha Belle (Cady) Scherer. Martha was the administrative assistant for Sandor Development for Lois and Sidney Eskenazi for 56 years. Martha was preceded in death by her husband; Thomas William Reed and her sons; Dennis Ray Cunningham and Gerald "Jerry" Cunningham. Calling will be held on Sunday September 22, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 1 to 4 pm. No funeral services are scheduled at this time. Martha is survived by her children; Randall Jay Cunningham, Thomas Reed, Karen (Rudy) Loewen and Barbara (Paul) Erst and her grandchildren; William T Cunningham and Nicole (Scott) Brown and her brother; Willard (Mary Kay) Scherer. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Legion Post #331 Brownsburg, IN. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
