Martha Jane Colson
Plainfield - Martha Jane Colson, 88, died Tuesday, April 21, at Cumberland Trace in Plainfield. She was married for 66 years to Charles E. Colson, III, (deceased).
She leaves two living children: Stephen Earl Colson and Cathleen Eve Markland,
7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandson. Her youngest son, Charles E. (Chuck) Colson, IV, passed away in 2017.
Martha was a lifelong resident of the Indianapolis area, graduating from Shortridge High School and living later years in Carmel. She worked as a bookkeeper and enjoyed league bowling. She always enjoyed gardening, fishing, and antiques. Her last occupation was as an antiques dealer.
Memorial services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North, at a later time.
