Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Martha Jane Colson

Martha Jane Colson Obituary
Martha Jane Colson

Plainfield - Martha Jane Colson, 88, died Tuesday, April 21, at Cumberland Trace in Plainfield. She was married for 66 years to Charles E. Colson, III, (deceased).

She leaves two living children: Stephen Earl Colson and Cathleen Eve Markland,

7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandson. Her youngest son, Charles E. (Chuck) Colson, IV, passed away in 2017.

Martha was a lifelong resident of the Indianapolis area, graduating from Shortridge High School and living later years in Carmel. She worked as a bookkeeper and enjoyed league bowling. She always enjoyed gardening, fishing, and antiques. Her last occupation was as an antiques dealer.

Memorial services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North, at a later time.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
