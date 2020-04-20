|
|
Martha Jean Harvey
97, Martha Jean Harvey died April 15, 2020, at Hospice House in Bloomington, shortly after filing her taxes. She may have lived longer but could not tolerate one more WH press briefing.
Jean was born August 10, 1922, in Indianapolis to Eugene and Mary Belle Sims.
She graduated from Shortridge HS in 1940, attended Butler University and graduated from IU School of Nursing in 1944. She worked at various IU hospitals in Indianapolis after raising four adorable, intelligent children.
She was smart, funny and kind. Her final act of generosity was the donation of her body to IU Medical School.
Jean was preceded in death by her friend and former husband V.K.Harvey, Jr., brother George Sims and many pet cats.
She is survived by her cat Holly; children Mary Knotts (Deb) of Madison, WI, Dan Harvey (Beth) of Lake Mills, WI, Ken Harvey of Indianapolis and Barb Harvey of Bloomington; grandchildren Andrew Knotts, Jane Harvey and Jared Harvey; and one great-grandson.
No memorial contributions are necessary, as she has sent money in response to every charitable solicitation she received in the past year.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020