Services
Neptune Society - Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street Suite 100
Indianapolis, IN 46240
(317) 815-5517
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jean (Stephenson) Turner


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jean (Stephenson) Turner Obituary
Martha Jean (Stephenson) Turner

Indianapolis - Marty, 89, passed away November 11, 2019. Marty was born October 28,1930 and was raised in Danville, Indiana. She graduated in Home Economics from Purdue University where she met her husband Bob. They raised their four children in Danville, Indiana: Bob (deceased), (Susan), Susie (Knox), Steve (Shirley) and Rich (Julie), and have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Marty earned her Master's degree from Butler University and taught junior high school in Plainfield, Indiana. After 25 years in Danville, Marty and Bob moved to Sarasota, Florida where she taught adult education. Marty lived in Sarasota for 20 years before returning to Indianapolis. Following Marty's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at St. Augustine Episcopal Church in Danville, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -