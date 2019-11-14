|
Martha Jean (Stephenson) Turner
Indianapolis - Marty, 89, passed away November 11, 2019. Marty was born October 28,1930 and was raised in Danville, Indiana. She graduated in Home Economics from Purdue University where she met her husband Bob. They raised their four children in Danville, Indiana: Bob (deceased), (Susan), Susie (Knox), Steve (Shirley) and Rich (Julie), and have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Marty earned her Master's degree from Butler University and taught junior high school in Plainfield, Indiana. After 25 years in Danville, Marty and Bob moved to Sarasota, Florida where she taught adult education. Marty lived in Sarasota for 20 years before returning to Indianapolis. Following Marty's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at St. Augustine Episcopal Church in Danville, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019