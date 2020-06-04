Martha L Fish
Greenwood - Martha L. Fish, 81, died peacefully on June 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on November 16, 1938, in Indianapolis to the late Frank and Mary (Wells) Poff. She grew up on farms in Morgan and Owen Counties. She graduated from Spencer High School and attended Indiana Central College (now University of Indianapolis). Martha worked for many years as a tailor and seamstress and later as a real estate agent. Her last job working at Expo Design was perhaps her favorite, helping to produce banners, flags and floats for parades and major events across the country. A zealous Pacers fan, she proudly made a 40 footlong Pacers flag, the first to fly over the AUL building. In retirement, she continued to produce gorgeous banners for the Greenwood Presbyterian Church, where she was ordained as both a deacon and an elder. She thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and when not tending to her home gardens, she cherished annual trips to destinations from the Rockies, to the Smokies and Everglades to photograph flora and fauna, but especially wildflowers, birds, and waterfalls.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Penny Abell and by two older brothers, Bill and Harold Poff. She is survived by her husband Allan Fish, whom she married almost 64 years ago, and her son Dr. Frank Fish of Nashville, TN She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jessie (Matt) Kidwell, Katie (Josh) Chrenko, Grace (Ross) Mills, Hannah Abell and David Abell, all of Greenwood, Dr, Hannah (Brad) Fish-Trotter of Nashville, TN, Alissa (Dustin) Medina of Indianapolis, and Emily Fish of Murfreesboro, TN, seven great grandchildren and a brother, Richard Poff of Spencer, IN.
There will be a private burial followed by a Celebration of Life Service at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Johnson County Humane Society, Exotic Feline Rescue Center (efrc.org) or Greenwood Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.