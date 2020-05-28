Martha L. Lord
Indianapolis - 86, passed away May 26, 2020. The family will be holding private services at this time with a celebration of life at a later date. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 28 to May 31, 2020.