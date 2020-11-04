Martha Lee Lawless
Indianapolis - Martha Lee (Kerr) Lawless, age 89, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Martha was born on August 7, 1931 in Greencastle, Indiana to the late Charles Robert and Beryl Elizabeth (Smith) Kerr. She graduated from Greencastle High School in 1949. After high school, she went to St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in 1952. She married William Lawless on October 19, 1957.
Martha was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. She loved gardening and she also enjoyed being a volunteer at the Indianapolis Museum of Art during her retirement. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Martha is survived by her children, Ann Lawless and Phil Lawless; grandchildren, Claire Lawless, Stefon Lawless, RT Lawless, John Lawless and Tru Lawless; and brothers, John Kerr, Bill Kerr and Mike Kerr. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, William Lawless; children, Bill Lawless and Matt Lawless; and brothers, Bob Kerr, Don Kerr, Jim Kerr and Joe Kerr.
A visitation for Martha will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 4100 E. 56th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220. A mass of christian burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11:30 AM also at the church. A graveside service will follow the mass at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martha's memory may be made by mail to the American Cancer Society
, 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.