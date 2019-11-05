|
|
Martha Leidson Bernstecker
Indianapolis - Of Indianapolis, passed away on November 5, 2019 at the age of 85. Marty was
was born in the Bronx, New York on June 12, 1934 to the late Hyman and Sylvia Leidson.
Marty was very creative and giving and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her brother, Len and his wife Shelley Leidson, by her children, Lori Gerrard and Steven Bernstecker, her granddaughter, Sydney and by many nieces and nephews. Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan, her son, Gary and by her brother, Marvin. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 11: 00 am at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077. A private burial will take place in Ohio. May her memory serve as an eternal blessing.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019