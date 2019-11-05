Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Martha Leidson Bernstecker


1934 - 2019
Martha Leidson Bernstecker Obituary
Martha Leidson Bernstecker

Indianapolis - Of Indianapolis, passed away on November 5, 2019 at the age of 85. Marty was

was born in the Bronx, New York on June 12, 1934 to the late Hyman and Sylvia Leidson.

Marty was very creative and giving and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her brother, Len and his wife Shelley Leidson, by her children, Lori Gerrard and Steven Bernstecker, her granddaughter, Sydney and by many nieces and nephews. Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan, her son, Gary and by her brother, Marvin. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 11: 00 am at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077. A private burial will take place in Ohio. May her memory serve as an eternal blessing.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
