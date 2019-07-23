Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
Martha Lou (Park) Haymaker

Martha Lou (Park) Haymaker Obituary
Martha Lou (Park) Haymaker

Mooresville - Martha Lou (Park) Haymaker, 94, life-long Mooresville resident, passed away July 21, 2019. Friends and family will gather Friday, July 26, 2019, 1pm to 3 pm in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory. Services will follow at 3 pm, with burial at Bluff Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 1111. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019
