Martha Louise Freije
Martha Louise Freije

Brownsburg - Martha Louise Freije, 64, of Brownsburg passed away on June 17, 2020. A visitation will be held at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Malachy Catholic Church 9833 E County Rd 750 N, Brownsburg, IN 46112 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Interment will immediately follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
JUN
23
Interment
Maple Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
