Martha Louise Freije
Brownsburg - Martha Louise Freije, 64, of Brownsburg passed away on June 17, 2020. A visitation will be held at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Malachy Catholic Church 9833 E County Rd 750 N, Brownsburg, IN 46112 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Interment will immediately follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.