Martha Marie Schaekel Hoffman Kennedy
Greenwood - Martha Kennedy, 91, passed into the loving arms of her Father on January 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Martha was born on November 22, 1928, to Elva M. Schaekel and Clarence Schaekel in Wanamaker, Indiana, where she was raised by her grandmother, Daisy Carbaugh.
She was married in 1946 to William Robert Hoffman, who died at a young age. She married again in 1974 to William J. Kennedy, Jr. The couple resided in Lawrence, Indiana, and later, Anderson, Indiana until Bill's death in 1992. Martha lived for 8 years in Sarasota, Florida until moving back to Indiana where she resided in Greenwood until her death.
Martha raised her three children as a single mother in Lawrence, Indiana. She also took on two more stepchildren as her own. Martha loved to sew, cook, clean, and take care of her family. She loved to ride her bicycle around Lawrence and drove a car when many women did not do so. She was active in church throughout her life as well as scouting and many of her children's activities. She worked at Sander's TV in Castleton for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, two husbands, a brother and sister, and a son. She is survived by her daughters: Billie (Phil) Humbles, Vicki Hoffman, and Kathryn Kennedy Milster; she is also survived by her son, Bob (Deb) Hoffman of Stilesville, Indiana. She had 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, extended family, and many friends. She will be forever remembered as a kind, gentle, giving, loving mother, grandmother, friend, and aunt.
No services are planned. Memorial contributions may be sent to of Indiana (6500 Technology Center Dr #100 46278, Zionsville, IN 46077) or the Indiana Donor Network (3760 Guion Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020