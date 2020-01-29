|
|
Martha May Baumann
Indianapolis - Martha May Baumann, 85,of Indianapolis, former Shelbyville resident, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Wellington at Southport.
Born July 12, 1934 in Indianapolis, she was the daughter of Dexter Richard Baker and Marie Catherine (Black) Baker. She married Leo D. Baumann on September 3, 1977 and he preceded her on January 22, 2000.
Survivors include 2 daughters- Dex Anna McCollum (husband Dennis) of Frankfort, Martha J. Fisse (husband Steve) of Shelbyville, son Nathan S. Osborne of Ohio ; 11 grandchildren 33 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, sister Betty Lou Jones, granddaughter Regina Biddle, and niece Mary C. Hasz.
Mrs. Baumann had lived in the Greenwood/Indianapolis area since 2012, and in Shelbyville for 36 years, after originally living in Indianapolis. She had been employed as a cashier in accounts receivable at Major Hospital for 15 years, and attended Southport High School. She was a member of Northern Park Baptist Church in Greenwood, and a member of NAAHMA Chapter of OES in Shelbyville.
Martha enjoyed playing Bingo, Bible study and witnessing to others. She loved interacting with her fellow residents and lived her life to the fullest.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Northern Park Baptist Church, 598 N. Meredian St., Greenwood, Indiana, with Pastor Allen Pierce officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Indianapolis, at a later date. Visitation will be observed on Saturday morning from 10:00 am until the time of the service. A dinner will be served immediately after the service at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Northern Park Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared at
glennegeorgeandson.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020