Martha Miller

Martha Miller In Memoriam
Miller

In Loving Memory of

First Lady Martha Miller

Sunrise ~May 10, 1947

Sunset ~ December 2, 2018

It broke our hearts

to lose you,

But you did not go alone.

A part of us went with you,

the day God took you home.

If tears could build a stairway, and heartached

make a lane,

We'd walk our

way to Heaven,

and bring you back again.

In life we love you dearly,

In death we love you still,

In our hearts

you have a place

No one else could ever fill.

Humbly Submitted,

Your loving husband, Elder Charles Miller Daughters ~ Charlotte, Marcia and Beth Grandchildren

& Church Family.

.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019
