|
|
Miller
In Loving Memory of
First Lady Martha Miller
Sunrise ~May 10, 1947
Sunset ~ December 2, 2018
It broke our hearts
to lose you,
But you did not go alone.
A part of us went with you,
the day God took you home.
If tears could build a stairway, and heartached
make a lane,
We'd walk our
way to Heaven,
and bring you back again.
In life we love you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts
you have a place
No one else could ever fill.
Humbly Submitted,
Your loving husband, Elder Charles Miller Daughters ~ Charlotte, Marcia and Beth Grandchildren
& Church Family.
.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019