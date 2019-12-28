|
|
Martha Nickol
Brownsburg - Martha Ann (Rosner) Nickol, 88, of Speedway, Ind. went to heaven on Christmas Eve 2019. Martha was born on July 10, 1931 in Indianapolis, Ind. to Henry and Anna Marie (Sehi) Rosner, one of seven children. A 1949 graduate of St. Agnes High School in Indianapolis, Martha furthered her education by earning her nursing degree from St. Vincent Nursing School in 1952. While working part-time in her family's drugstore, Rosner's Pharmacy, in Speedway, she met her future husband Bob Nickol and they married in 1957 at St. Michael Catholic Church.
Martha dedicated her life caring for others. After her children were old enough, she returned to nursing, beginning at Northwest Manor, then to the Veteran's Hospital and finishing her career at Winona Hospital. She provided loving care to family members as they experienced serious illness: her sister Jane, her mother, her husband, and daughter Ann. After she retired, she volunteered at Westview Hospital, was an active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church serving as a Eucharist Minister and making home visits for those who were sick. Martha was an avid bridge player, attended the theatre, enjoyed playing golf and traveled throughout the U.S. and overseas to the Middle East, Europe and China.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Nickol, daughter Ann Nickol, sisters Mary Parker and Jane Vale, brother Dick Rosner, and parents Henry and Anna Marie Rosner. Martha is survived by her siblings Theresa White, Rita Oprisu, and Paul Rosner; her children, Tom (Lynn) Nickol, Jim (Lisa) Nickol, Mary (Myles) Brown, and Michael (Amy) Nickol; and grandchildren Austin Nickol, Kelsey (Pat) Heslin, Jennifer (Abram) Nickol, Kathryn Nickol, Delaney Brown, Lucas Brown, Hannah Nickol, Kendall Brown, Abby Nickol, Tyler Nickol, and Matthew Nickol. Visitation will be on Monday, December 30 at St. Christopher Catholic Church from 10-11 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019