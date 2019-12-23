|
|
Martha (Clayton) Parrish
Indianapolis - Martha (Clayton) Parrish, 69, of Indianapolis passed away on December 23, 2019. Calling hours will be observed on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. A funeral service for Martha will begin on Friday at 6:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Martha will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to leave an online condolence for Martha's family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019