Martha Rose Rucker


1933 - 2020
Martha Rose Rucker Obituary
Martha Rose Rucker

Indianapolis - Martha Rose (Sanders) Rucker, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, became one of God's angels early Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born on January 24, 1933 in Beech Grove, Indiana to the late William Sanders and Cecilia J. (Rauser) Sanders. She lived on the southside of Indianapolis most of her life, spending her last few years at the Greenwood Village South Senior Living Community in Greenwood Indiana.

Martha was a loving wife to her husband Jim for 52 years. He preceded her in death. Together with Jim, she raised eight children: Bill Rucker (Marie), Nick Rucker (Debbie), Bob Rucker (Cheryl), Mary Antrobus (Joseph Dwight Carrier), Theresa Powell, Linda Pfeiffer (Larry), Jim Rucker (Saundra), Margie Kobow (James). She also has 17 adoring grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild (Madeline Powell) preceding her in death.

One of her favorite past times was playing Euchre with her "Club" girlfriends for over 50 years. She loved watching Indianapolis Colts football and IU basketball games. She was an extraordinary good cook, having prepared many memorable holiday meals and lunch meals at Roncalli High School. Martha also volunteered at St. Mark's Catholic Church, including the coordination of numerous Mercy-Meals. She loved to quilt, making one for each of her children. Martha also loved to fish alongside her husband Jim. In between caring for her family, she helped her husband run an appliance fix-it shop and Rucker's Greenhouses.

Martha was loved by many as she dedicated her life to being a powerfully positive example for her eight children and countless others whom she met and served over the years. She was a faithful child of God and consistently lived her life of Faith in service to others in pursuit of her personal mission to always do what is pleasing to God.

Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Martha's funeral will be private. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration Of Life will be planned for a later date by her family.

Memorial contributions in Martha's name may be made to St. Marks Evangelist Catholic Church, Roncalli High School or your local YMCA.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
