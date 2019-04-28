Martha Summitt



Indianapolis - Martha Summitt, 95, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Augustine Home for the Aged. She was surrounded by her loving family, Nuns and caring staff. Martha was born to the late Ivan and Edith Buckler in Kokomo, Indiana. Martha attended Ben Davis High School. At the age of 57, Martha obtained her GED. In Martha's 60's she returned to Herron Art School to continue her education in art, completing a degree. Martha was a very free spirited and independent woman. She worked hard as a waitress at many venues to support herself, one of her favorites being Ayres Tea Room. Martha had a unique artistic ability and often sold her artwork to local businesses in California. She always had a smile on her face and loved to make others laugh. Martha is survived by four children; Jack Summitt (Pam), John Summitt (Debra), Dan Summitt (Connie), Diana Johnson (Keith). One sister, Mary Lou Ellett, twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren also survive her.



Martha is preceded in death by siblings, Albert Buckler, Alberta Buckler, Robert Buckler and Richard Buckler. A visitation will be held from 1-4 P.M. on Tuesday, April 30th at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 125 West Sycamore Street, Zionsville, IN. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 4 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Augustine Home for the Aged 2345 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019