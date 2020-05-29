Martha Toddy Cox Carlisle
Indianapolis - Martha Toddy Cox Carlisle, 90, of Indianapolis departed "The Good Life" on May 16, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Serenity Funeral and Cremation Services 6202 Michigan Road Indianapolis, IN 46268. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.serenityfuneralservices.net.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.