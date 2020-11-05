Martha V. Moore
Seymour - Martha V. Moore, 82, of Seymour, passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her residence.
Born July 23, 1938, in Bigstone Gap, Virginia, she was the daughter of Worley and Bonnie (Caldwell) Fisher. She married Craig Moore on May 20, 1963 in Indianapolis; he survives. She was a member of the Indiana Racewalkers' Club and enjoyed race walking, basketball and baseball games, and flea markets.
Martha is survived by her husband; sons, Pastor Craig (Kimberly) Moore Jr. of Switz City and Michael (Janet) Moore of Seymour; brother, Charles (Debbie) Fisher of Clarksville, Tennessee; and grandchildren, LaShonda Sue (Chris) Kennedy of Indianapolis, Cody Moore of Michigan, and Mercedes Moore, Ammriyell Moore, Tyra Moore, Isaiah Moore, Annie Moore, Seth Moore, Noah Moore, and Amelia Sue Moore, all of Switz City.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Retha Shockley and Judy Spurlock.
In keeping with her family's wishes, cremation is planned with no services to be held at this time. Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Vernon were entrusted to the care of these arrangements.
Memorials may be made through the funeral home in Martha's honor to the American Heart Association
.