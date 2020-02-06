|
Martha Weddle
Indianapolis - Martha D Weddle, 87, was born to Raymond and Earlene (Barker) Wiles of North Salem. She was married to her one and only beloved husband (deceased), Donald W Weddle in 1950. Her career included North Salem phone operator, admin assistant at Allison Transmission, secretary at IPS and Wayne Twp. Schools. She was a member of Speedway United Methodist Church, the American Sewing Guild and a local Homemakers Club. However, her main occupation was a full-time homemaker where she excelled at her homemaking abilities, especially sewing. Her sense of humor and intelligence made her a fun wife, parent, grandma, and friend. She is survived by son, Richard Weddle, daughter, Melinda Dillehay; grandchildren, Courtney (Matt) James, Shawn (Amber Hinton) Dillehay and Clint (Lauren) Weddle; and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Porter & St. Pierre Funeral & Cremation Services - North Salem Chapel on Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 12p-2p followed by a 2p memorial service. Burial will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in North Salem. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 50 E. 91st St #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020