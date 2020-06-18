Martha Wood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Wood

Morristown - Martha M. (Talbert) Wood, age 91, of Morristown, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Visitation on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. Funeral service on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the mortuary. Burial at Asbury Cemetery in Morristown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Erlewein Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved