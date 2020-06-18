Or Copy this URL to Share

Martha Wood



Morristown - Martha M. (Talbert) Wood, age 91, of Morristown, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Visitation on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. Funeral service on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the mortuary. Burial at Asbury Cemetery in Morristown.









