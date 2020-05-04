Martha Woodley
Greenwood - Martha June Woodley, 80, of Greenwood, passed away on May 2, 2020. She was the daughter of Everett and Thelma Turner and was born in Claremont, Illinois on August 25, 1939. Martha was a graduate of Manual High School and Indiana Central College.
Martha married Donald Woodley on August 12, 1962, and began her long teaching career at Perry Township Schools. In 1979, she was part of the opening staff of Maple Grove Elementary School, where she retired as a fifth-grade teacher in 1998.
She was an active member of the University Heights United Methodist Church, the Psi Iota Xi sorority, and a volunteer at Indianapolis Civic Theater while juggling her career and two children. Martha enjoyed reading/listening to books on tape and loved owls.
Martha is survived by her loving companion, Donald Woodley; her sister, Barbara Ruttle; son Bart Woodley; and daughter Laura Hacker; and two grandchildren Tatum and Chase Hacker.
Due to current guidelines, restricting the number of people attending social gatherings, the funeral service will be held privately at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Access per video will be viewable online for those unable to attend. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BOSMA (donate.bosma.org). BOSMA offered outstanding assistance when Macular Degeneration began claiming her eyesight.
Martha will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020.