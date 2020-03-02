|
|
Martha Yarosh Chronis
Indianapolis - Martha Yarosh Chronis, age 79, of Indianapolis, Indiana died on February 29, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1940, the fourth child of the late Alex and Julia Yarosh Lopez, PA. Martha graduated from Turnpike High School where she was the Senior Class President and was designated as the Valedictorian. After High School, she graduated from the Utica School of Commerce. She moved to Syracuse, NY and landed her first job with Samuel Singer & Co, an accounting firm that was the first of many positions with international accounting firms. She retired in 2000 after 28 years with Price Warehouse. While in the beginning years in Syracuse, she met and married the love of her life, Michael Chronis. Michael had graduated from Roanoke College with a degree in chemical engineering and then served 6 years in the U.S. Army with the Calvary Division. In their fifth year of marriage they discovered that Michael had a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. Martha was a devoted spouse as the disease left Michael on a respirator for 16 years before he passed after 38 years of marriage. Martha loved cooking and entertaining people at dinners, especially at the holidays. When she wasn't cooking and entertaining, her passion was reading and you could always find her with a good book. After Mike died, Martha moved to the AHEPA apartments nearby. It was appropriate that it was run by Greeks, as one was the love of her life. And so it ends, and the next chapter begins. May her memory be eternal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 223 Rosa L Parks Ave Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203 or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 W 106th St, Carmel, IN 46032. A graveside service will be held Thursday March 5th at 2:20pm at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Rd. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020