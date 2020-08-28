Martin Francis Hanley, Jr.



Martin Francis Hanley, Jr., died on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home in Fountaintown. He was 82 years old. He died peacefully and in his sleep after a long and full life of service, hard work, good and lasting friendships, a loving marriage, and love for and devotion to his family.



Born on December 18, 1937, he was the youngest of the nine children of Martin F. Hanley, Sr., and Catherine Marie (Daly) Hanley. Theirs was a big and boisterous Irish Catholic family of eight boys and a girl: Francis E., Daniel E., Robert E., Regina M., Bernard M., Richard L., Joseph L., David M., and Martin F., Jr. Their neighborhood, located west of Kentucky Avenue and White River, was called "the Valley." Born at home, Dad roamed the neighborhood beginning at age four or five. He called it a great place and the 1940s and '50s a wonderful time to grow up. His neighborhood was full of memorable characters, too, and Dad was forever telling stories about the Valley and its people.



When war came, Dad's four oldest brothers joined up, serving in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and U.S. Army Air Forces in the Pacific and China Burma India theaters. All survived the war, but Catherine Marie Hanley died shortly after its end. At age seven, Dad was left without his mother. His only sister, Regina, stepped in to take care of her four youngest brothers. In adulthood, all did for her in return, and when she fell ill towards the end of her life, Dad became her guardian.



Like his brothers and sister, Dad went to Assumption Catholic grade school. When he was in second grade, he met a first grader who would one day change his life by making all things possible for him, and he for her. Her name was Dorothy Louise Bear, and unlike the Hanleys, her family lived on "the Hill," a neighborhood a few blocks west of the Valley and the White River floodplain. In the Valley and on the Hill, Assumption was the place for church and school, while Rhodius Park was where kids and teenagers met, played, swam, and played baseball. Countless young lives and joyous days—and later stories, too—were centered around the park.



Dad went to Washington High School and Mom to St. Mary Academy downtown. A month after he turned seventeen, Dad left school and joined the Navy. Working as a photographer's mate, he served aboard the aircraft carriers Antietam and Wasp and at Hutchinson Naval Air Station in Kansas. The ships on which he served toured the East Coast, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, and places on the Mediterranean Sea, including Spain, France, Italy, Greece, and Turkey. His ship was off the coast of Lebanon in 1958 while there was fighting going on. Dad remembered that a few rounds fired from shore came their way but reported with satisfaction that all fell short.



Dad worked as a photographer, so there were lots of pictures of ships and planes and sailors in blue looking at the Parthenon and the ruins at Pompeii. There were pictures, too, of two people in love, and these they sent back and forth between her home on Kappes Street and his station, wherever it happened to be on land or at sea. "Miss Bear," Dad wrote on the back of one, "When are you going to marry me? Very soon I hope." His hope was met on May 25, 1957, when they were wed at Assumption Catholic Church, a day that both remembered with joy and happiness. Mom and Dad spent their honeymoon at Spring Mill State Park.



Mom joined him in Hutchinson, where they made their first home together. Upon separating from the Navy in December 1958, Dad returned to Indianapolis and began life with her there as a civilian. In January 1959, their first child, Kevin, was born. Dennis followed in December, thus making a pair of Irish twins. Two girls, Nora and Margaret, were also born within a year of each other in 1961-1962. Every year or two for the next seven, a new baby came along, first Terence, Anthony, and Timothy, then Mary and Ann, finally, six years later, Bridget. From Mom and Dad sprang ten children, and from them many grandchildren and then great grandchildren, all proof of what good and great blessings can come into the world when two people love each other with all of their hearts and devote themselves completely to each other and to the creation of a family.



Dad began working for the U.S. Postal Service in 1959 and carried mail all over the city, finally at Eastgate. He had good friends in the post office and on the mail routes he carried. He was justly proud of his service, for his twenty-five years of safe driving and his over 2,000 hours of accumulated sick leave. Anyone who knew Dad knew that he was a hard and conscientious worker. No matter how he felt or how tired he was, he got up and went to work, often doing more than one job at a time to support his family. In addition to being a letter carrier, he worked with his good friend Tom Walker at the South Audubon Market and as a bartender at the Hilltop Tavern, Butler Inn, and All Star Bowl in Indianapolis, and the American Legion Post in Morristown.



In the early 1960s, Mom and Dad bought a house in Eagledale. They were charter members of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, and Dad helped with the construction of the interior. In 1968, they moved to Irvington and became members of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. They developed great friendships there, too. Joe Whalen, who worked for the post office, and his wife Joyce, a childhood friend from the west side, lived across the street. Seven Whalen kids and ten Hanleys, plus lots of Turners, Faths, Zanders, and others made Johnson Avenue a fun and busy place for children. The Hanley household, with all of its bats, balls, bicycles, board games, and kids, became a gathering place. Dad and Mom and all of the parents on the street watched out for the kids, even when the kids didn't know it.



Mom and Dad sent their children to Our Lady of Lourdes, later to Scecina and Howe high schools. Mom and Dad played bingo at Lourdes, and he bowled and played softball with his friends from work. Both also enjoyed going to the horserace track and casino, and Dad loved watching sports, on TV or live at the ballpark. In 1970, he even got to see the Cincinnati Reds and the Baltimore Orioles play in the World Series. Dad always remembered Brooks Robinson's performance in which the Orioles' third baseman didn't let anything get by him.



Dad and Mom made a big change in 1977 when they bought the Fountaintown Grocery and moved to Shelby County. They operated the store in Fountaintown for four and half years, and their children went to Morristown schools. They were always glad to have children around, and the Hanley household again became a magnet for youngsters. In Fountaintown, they met what would prove to be close and lifelong friends in Donal and Pauline Brunk and their sons Don and Dan. The Hanleys were and continue to be blessed by these friendships.



Dad retired from the post office in 1995 after thirty-six years of service. Even after he retired, he kept in touch with his friends from work and would sometimes meet them for lunch or a drink (or two). In 2019, Dad reached the sixty-year service mark and was recognized at a dinner at which he once again met old friends and remembered those who had departed.



There was a pattern of service in the lives of Dad and his family. Dad's dad, Martin, Sr., was a responsible and hardworking government meat inspector. In addition to serving in the U.S. military, Dad and his brothers and sister served in firefighting, policing, teaching, government work, and as volunteers with the Catholic Church. All were proud of their service, individually and all together. That pattern began long before any of them was born. Late in life, Dad learned that his great grandfather, Peter Hanley, from western Ireland, served under the Duke of Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo. It's easy to imagine that Dad and his lone surviving brother David were the last people in America whose great grandfather had gone up against the armies of Napoleon.



Dad and his children and grandchildren suffered the greatest loss of their lives in 2005 when his wife and their mother and grandmother, Dorothy Hanley, died. Dad and Mom had known each other since grade school, had been married for nearly forty-eight years, and had done every important, challenging, and exciting thing together. Dad was by then a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Greenfield, and it was through his friendship with Father Severin Messick that Dad was able to make it through this most difficult of times. Dad greatly admired Father Severin and always remembered him, keeping in his bedroom until the end a quilted portrait of his late friend. Dad softened and sweetened over the course of his life. No small part of that was due to the influence of Father Severin. Among Dad's other friends at St. Michael and one that he would want remembered was the late Deacon Wayne Davis. And one of Dad's last and closest friendships was with a fellow parishioner, Jim Grande, who survives.



There were still get-togethers and parties at Dad's house after 2005, and he always loved to see his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They may have shied away from him at times, but he talked to them, hugged them, and held them on his lap. He prayed for all of them in times of trouble and helped out in a Dad way whenever he could. He was often generous to a fault.



Dad wouldn't play trivia games but he would shout out all of the answers when others played. He knew all of the old cars, songs, movies, singers, actors, boxers, and baseball players.



A lot of what he knew he picked up by reading. He read every newspaper that came into the house, word for word, front to back. He especially liked the comics, including all of the story strips, and read them to the end.



Dad volunteered at Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPs), a program for working mothers and their children at St. Michael. He walked, watched, held, and comforted babies and toddlers. He loved the experience and had more stories to tell when he came home from a day of play. Dad made it to Mom's eighty-second birthday, August 17, 2020, and in his shaky handwriting wrote her name and the occasion in his notebook and on the calendar. He had a good last week of his life. He was happy and pleasant. He had asked for pizza and salad for supper and got it on Sunday evening. He had been watching videos that weekend and before. One of the last was of a train trip though the Swiss Alps on the way to St. Moritz, through the snow and a dazzlingly bright day. More than once he let us know where he was on his trip. Whether he reached the end on Sunday, we can't say. But I wonder now whether he was getting ready for a journey of another kind, one that would begin the next morning.



Special thanks from everyone are due to Bridget and Margaret Hanley. Bridget, his caregiver, worked so hard and so diligently in guarding his health, comfort, and safety that there can be no doubt that she helped to extend his life for many months and years. Thank you, Bridget, for all that you have done.



We thank also Joe Hammond, who has done so much for our family over these many years and through such difficult times. The Hanleys and the Hammonds have been friends for more than fifty years, and we hope that there will be many more years of friendship, not only with them but with all of the people and families of the places where Dad and Mom went or visited or lived. They had so many connections with so many people that it would be impossible to list all of them here. All should know, though, that they are remembered, loved, and appreciated.



Martin F. Hanley, Jr., is survived by the brother closest to him in age, David M. Hanley, and by David's former wife, Stella; his ten children, Kevin M., Dennis B. (Lisa), Nora A. Brant (Todd), Margaret M., Terence E., Anthony J. (Christina), Timothy E., Mary C. Wydock (Robert), Ann C., and Bridget M.; his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Christina, Xavier, Connor; Kathy, Sean, Ashley, Draven; Casey (Aaron), Galen; Sharon; Erin; Martin (Emily), Nathaniel, Serra (dec.), Jonathan, Maria; Brian (Shannen); Michael; Amanda (Clarence); Megan (Alan), Evvie; Morgan (Martín), Ambrosio, José, Martín; Emily (Keith); Kara (Christopher), Benjamin, Lucas; Krystin (Mike), Rylen Grace, P.J.; Glen Ethan; Tyler (Tiffany), Bentley, Gracelyn; Elizabeth; and Joel. Over the years, Mom and Dad welcomed other children into their home and family, Nicole Abel, Robert Wydock III, and Brandon DeGlopper. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, on the Hanley side, John, Catherine, Larry Shotts, Tom, Melissa Murphy, Theresa, Regina (he called her "Smiley"); and on the Bear side, Bill, Mike, and Dan; Beth Ann, Cheryl, and Amanda; and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers and a sister; and nephews Danny Hanley, Danny Freeman, Joe Jones, and Don Jones.



Dad will be missed by the pets, especially Thomas the cat, who only wanted a place on his lap or in the middle of his bed.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oakley Hammond Funeral Home, 5342 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219. All visitors are expected to observe health and safety requirements, including but not limited to the wearing of facemasks and proper social distancing. Although there is a maximum level of occupancy inside the funeral home, space will be available outside for those who would like to stay. Visitors may rotate in and out, and if we all cooperate and attend to each other, we can all be accommodated.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, September 3, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 East Washington Street, across the street from the funeral home.



Following Mass, there will be a procession to Calvary Cemetery for a graveside service.



We invite and encourage all to attend a get-together at the pavilion at Beckenholdt Park, 2770 North Franklin Street, Greenfield, IN 46140. You need not have gone to any of the week's other events to come to the park to remember Dad and meet with family and friends. The pavilion will be open until dusk. All are welcome to stay for as long as they want.



Flowers and plants are welcome at the funeral home and will help to brighten the day. Donations can be made to a pro-life organization of your choice, a cause more important than any to Dad, or to St. Michael Catholic Church in Greenfield, to which Dad had planned to donate but didn't in the end because we don't always get everything done in life that we had hoped.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store