Martin "Marty" Joseph Rohrman
Indianapolis - Martin "Marty" Joseph Rohrman, 73, passed away suddenly May 15,2020. Marty had a deep love for sports that lasted his entire life; he excelled in football, wrestling, and track. He started his glory days at Arlington High School, then continued to Indiana University. He spent the majority of his adulthood sharing that same passion as a high school football, track and wrestling Coach. He inspired many young people to always work harder than they believed they could; because he saw the talent they possessed. Marty enjoyed riding his bicycle and performing in many triathlons even in his seventies! He was especially proud of his children, stating "if you did a good job .. they leave the nest". Marty is survived by his brother Nicholas Rohrman, sister Rita (Rohrman) Owens, children; Jon Rohrman, Scott Rohrman, Nick Rohrman, Patrick Rohrman, Candice Rohrman, Allison Rohrman, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of life will occur at a later date; when, Marty requests, "everyone can raise a glass and tell a great lie about me as a toast in my honor"
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 30 to May 31, 2020.