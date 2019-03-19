|
|
Martin Kehr
Plainfield - Martin Kehr, 94, of Plainfield, passed away March 16, 2019. He was born on December 1, 1924 in Goshen, IN to the late Jerry and Beulah Kehr. Martin was a WWII United States Navy veteran. He was a manager for Nestle and retired in 2004 after 40 years. Martin was a member of the Plainfield Christian Church. He enjoyed watching basketball, NASCAR and the Indianapolis 500. Martin was a real people person and could carry on a conversation with the best of them. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol LaRue. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home where friends may visit from 11:00 am until time of service. Entombment will follow in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Valda Kehr; daughter, Vicki (Fred) West; brother, Ronald Kehr; sister, Joan Zieller; grandchild, Mary Anne McElravy; great grandchild, Jessica McElravy.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019