Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Kehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Kehr


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Martin Kehr Obituary
Martin Kehr

Plainfield - Martin Kehr, 94, of Plainfield, passed away March 16, 2019. He was born on December 1, 1924 in Goshen, IN to the late Jerry and Beulah Kehr. Martin was a WWII United States Navy veteran. He was a manager for Nestle and retired in 2004 after 40 years. Martin was a member of the Plainfield Christian Church. He enjoyed watching basketball, NASCAR and the Indianapolis 500. Martin was a real people person and could carry on a conversation with the best of them. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol LaRue. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home where friends may visit from 11:00 am until time of service. Entombment will follow in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Valda Kehr; daughter, Vicki (Fred) West; brother, Ronald Kehr; sister, Joan Zieller; grandchild, Mary Anne McElravy; great grandchild, Jessica McElravy.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Download Now