Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Martin T. "Tom" Feeney


1936 - 2019
Martin T. "Tom" Feeney Obituary
Martin T. "Tom" Feeney

Indianapolis - 83, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1936 in Indianapolis to Harry and Evelyn (Seal) Feeney. Tom graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954 and then went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Xavier University in 1958. He also graduated from Indiana University Medical School and took an internship and OB/GYN residency at St. Vincent Hospital. After graduation, he began a longtime OB/GYN practice on the southside of Indianapolis until his retirement in 1998.

During Tom's career he received several prestigious appointments and awards. At St. Francis Hospital he was President of the Medical Staff and was awarded the Edward M. Micron M.D. Teaching Award as well as The Physician of the Year. He also received the Indiana State Board of Health Commissioner's Award for Excellence in Public Health. During his career he delivered approximately 8,000 babies.

Tom's interests included family, golf, travel, Civil War History, Xavier University Basketball and duplicate bridge at which he achieved the level of Diamond Life Master. He was a former Board Member of the Country Club of Indianapolis, Board Member of the Indianapolis Bridge Center and Past President of The Central Indiana Bridge Association.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Diane Mairose Feeney.

Tom is survived by his children, Kathleen Robertson, Laura Feeney (Constance Criss), Daniel (Barbara) Feeney and Karen Anspach; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Louise (Michael) Hornak, Patricia Webster and Michael (Mary) Feeney.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 30th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN with additional calling one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31st at 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Xavier University.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
