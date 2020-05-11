Marva J. Hooks
Indianapolis - 79, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband, Clarence C. Hooks and family. A private graveside service will be entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020.