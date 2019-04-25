|
Marvin Amick
Indianapolis - Marvin Leon Amick completed his journey of life in this world and passed on to eternity April 21st. He was born March 27th, ninety-two years ago, in Lexington, Indiana to Lester Earl and Naomi (Paswater) Amick.
He married Mary Virginia Kreutzberger September 15, 1958, blending their families with his son, Gary, and her daughter, Linda, and son, Wayne. A year later they welcomed their daughter, Brenda. Marvin was Mary's loving and devoted husband for 46 years. Together they enjoyed playing cards, bowling, Nascar, and going to Moose Lodge 117, where he was a 50+ year member. Over the years, they had and loved all of their dogs.
Marvin worked hard for his family, retiring from Allison, Plant 5, after 38 years.
Marvin is survived by his children Linda D Amick, Gary Amick (Sherry), Wayne Reeves (Dan), and Brenda Arnett (Gerald); his grandchildren Melissa, Stephanie, Jennifer, Amanda, Nicholas and Bradley; great grandchildren Garrett, Nathan, Jalen, Cody, Justice and Kyndal; brothers Donald, Ervin and Kenny.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary; brothers Robert, Dale and Will; sisters Betty, Helen and Irene.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm at G H Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S State Road 135.
Marvin will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to IU Health Hospice, Attention: Methodist Health Foundation, 1800 North Capitol Avenue, PO Box 7168, Indianapolis IN 46207-7168.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019