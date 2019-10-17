Services
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fortville Church of the Nazarene
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Fortville Church of the Nazarene
Marvin D. Terrell Obituary
Marvin D. Terrell

Fortville - Marvin D. Terrell, 86, died October 16, 2019. He was a retired truck driver for the True Value Hardware and the old Stark & Wetzel Meat Packing Company. Marvin is survived by his wife, Donna J. (Prickett) Terrell; son, Rick D. (Shelly) Terrell ; stepdaughters, Jennifer (Chuck) Dupree, and Dana Coy; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. Calling: Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Fortville Church of the Nazarene. Services: Sat, Oct. 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the church. Burial: Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
