Marvin Ebbert
Indianapolis - Joseph Marvin Ebbert, 88, passed away April 15, 2020. Marvin was born on June 24, 1931 in Madison County, Indiana. Marvin was the son of Paul and Mina Ebbert, and grew up on farms in Madison County. He graduated from Markleville High School, earned two degrees from Purdue University (BS, PhD) and a MA from Ball State University. Marvin taught high school Vocational Agriculture and served in the Army Reserve with the 11th Airborne. He worked in administration at IUPUI and retired in 1995 as an Associate Dean of Faculties. Marvin also owned and operated Indiana Learning Centers in Indianapolis and was a founder and Vice-president for Education at Anacomp Inc. He belonged to Markleville Masonic Lodge. Marvin and Phyllis were members of the First Baptist Church of Indianapolis.
Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Ebbert, on November 2014. Marvin is survived by sons Andy, Steve and Todd Ebbert, and grandchildren Jeff and Kelsey Ebbert.
The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Health Care workers and staff at Hoosier Village in Zionsville for their kindness and outstanding care where Marvin lived for 4 years.
A private burial will be held at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church cemetery in Ovid. Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.leppertmortuarynora.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020