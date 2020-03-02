Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Drexel Gardens Christian Church
2200 S Beulah Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Marvin G. Wilson Sr.

Marvin G. Wilson Sr. Obituary
Marvin G Wilson Sr., 83, of Bainbridge, Indiana, departed this life on Feb 25, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Marvin Jr., Darla, Marlane, Brian, Colin (deceased), Bethany, R'Leta, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his brothers Charles Wilson and Mike Donaldson.

A Life celebration will be held at Drexel Gardens Christian Church, 2200 S Beulah Ave, Indianapolis, March 6 at 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or IU Anatomical Education Program.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020
