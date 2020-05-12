Marvin Henry Bechtel



Marvin Henry Bechtel, 82, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Indianapolis. Born June 1, 1937 in Fleetwood, PA he was a 20 year Marine Corp veteran. His service included being stationed at DaNang during the Vietnam War. He enrolled as a private and retired from active duty as a Captain. He is proceeded in death by his daughter Starlynn Tonkinson. He is survived by his wife Greta Bechtel, and his children Deborah Kelley and Gregory Bechtel, and many other relatives. Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.









