Marvin L. Hackman
Indianapolis - Marvin L. Hackman passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 with his family at his bedside.
Marvin was born in Jasper, Indiana on January 29, 1934 to his loving parents Ted and Sarah Hackman and his sister Laverne who have all preceded him in death. He graduated from Jasper High School in 1952 where he was the valedictorian of his class, captain of the Wildcats' basketball team, ran high hurdles on the track team, was an Eagle Scout and played saxophone for a popular dance band called "The Starlighters."
Upon graduation, Marvin received an athletic scholarship to play basketball at St. Joseph's College (Ind) where he was a member of the glee club and also competed for the Puma track team. He was again named valedictorian of his class after graduating summa cum laude in 1956. He is a member of St. Joseph's Athletic Wall of Honor as well as a President's Fellow.
Marvin then earned his law degree (JD with highest distinction) in 1959 from Indiana University School of Law where he graduated at the top of his class, was named editor in chief of the Indiana Law Journal and was honored with membership in the Order of the Coif.
Upon graduation he went on to clerk for Judge William Steckler at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana where he served until 1961 when he joined as an associate of the law firm of Thompson, O'Neal & Smith. In 1966, Marvin became a partner of that firm which is now known as Hackman & Hulett. His work there included many years as senior partner and was highlighted by various projects that had a major impact for the city of Indianapolis and Central Indiana. Marvin worked closely with Fred Tucker, Jr., Tom Binford and other city leaders to develop such downtown properties as the Hilton, Hyatt Regency, The Canterbury Hotel, and Market Square Arena. He was instrumental as lead counsel in the deal allowing the Pacers to move from the ABA to the NBA as part of their merger and helped the fledgling franchise survive those early years. He also played a role in bringing cable television to Indianapolis. Marvin was very well respected among his peers who often pulled his children aside to compliment their father's integrity, intelligence and work ethic. He was a member of the Indianapolis Bar Association, the Indiana State Bar Association, the Indianapolis Lawyers' Club and the Business of Law and Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Sections of the American Bar Association.
In 1958, Marvin married the love of his life, Jane Sermersheim, and they enjoyed 62 wonderful years together while they resided on Indianapolis' northeast side and raised four children: Steve (Jill), Anne (Jody Morris), Mike (Mary Ann) and Dan (Carrie). When not supporting their kids' educations, playing golf, vacationing with the family, enjoying time with friends, attending their kids' sporting events, or cheering on the Pacers, Hoosiers and Colts, Marvin and Jane could be found traveling all over the world including a trip to the Holy Land with fellow Jasper native Archbishop Daniel Buechlein.
They were proud members of St. Pius X parish for 53 years and put all four children through St. Pius X grade school and Bishop Chatard High School. Marvin was active in the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Archdiocese Mitre Society. Over the years, he and Jane supported many philanthropic causes in the areas of education, the Catholic Church and various children's causes. Marvin was a board member of several civic associations including The Children's Bureau of Indianapolis, Hillcrest Country Club and the American Pianists Association.
Marvin and Jane also took full advantage of their memberships at Highland and Hilcrest Country Clubs as well as the Bonita Bay Club located in Bonita Springs, Florida where they spent many winters over the past 25 years. While never actually getting one himself, Marvin liked to boast that he and Jane had combined for eight holes-in-one.
In addition to his wife and children, Marvin is survived by eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren whom he loved and cherished, and who all loved and revered their "Pappaw." He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a calling. A funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Church at 10 am on Saturday, November 28th and will be streamed live at Facebook.com/spxparishindy
. A larger celebration of Marvin's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or The Children's Bureau of Indianapolis.
