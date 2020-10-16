1/
Rev. Marvin Samuel Singleton
1945 - 2020
Rev. Marvin Samuel Singleton

Indianapolis - 75, passed away October 15, 2020. He was born June 23, 1945, in New Albany, IN to the late Estill and Juanita Singleton. Marvin graduated from Butler University and Christian Theological Seminary. He served United Methodist churches in Bedford, Huntingburg, and Centerville, Indiana. In Indianapolis, he served Pleasant Grove, Irvington, Bethel, and Meridian Street.

After a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease in 2006, Marvin became a member of the first class of Rock Steady Boxing which is designed specifically to provide physical exercise for people living with Parkinson's.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Nancy; and son, Stephen. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Memories & Condolences

