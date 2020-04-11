|
Was born to Wenzel and Esther (Ruminski) Kopetsky on July 13, 1935, in Two Creeks, Wisconsin. His family and friends grieved his passing, yet rejoiced in his realization of life eternal in Christ, on April 7, 2020. Marvin joins both of his parents; his step-mother, Solveig Kopetsky; his infant brother, John; and his wife, Genal (Bashaw) Kopetsky in their heavenly home. He was raised along with his sister, the late Marian (Kopetsky) Gilbert; and brothers, the late Arnold Kopetsky and Allen Kopetsky of Two Rivers, Wisconsin, on the family farm. After graduating from high school, Marvin served in the United States Army before returning to Wisconsin to marry his beloved Genal Mary Bashaw. He follows her in death by two short months.
During nearly 59 years of marriage, Marvin and Genal were blessed with four sons, John (Donna) Kopetsky, Mark (Marya) Kopetsky and Lee Kopetsky of Indianapolis; Brett (Emily) Kopetsky of Arlington Heights, Illinois; and twin daughters, whom they sadly lost shortly after birth. Those left behind also include his grandchildren, Victoria, Benjamin, Emily Grace and Joel; and three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Logan and Connor.
Before his retirement, Marvin was a dedicated provider for his family, having worked in the trucking industry for over 50 years. Both before and after his retirement, in his spare time he could usually be found tending to various needs of the parish of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Carmel, Indiana. He was a fixture at fish fries, Setonfest, pancake breakfasts and as an usher at Mass. Last year, Marvin and Genal were recognized for their outstanding service, loyalty, and devotion to the Knights of Columbus.
Marvin's family wishes to thank all who prayed for him during his seven-month battle with cancer. They are appreciative of the caring staff of Westminster Village North. In these challenging times, the family will have only a private graveside service. A Memorial Mass in his honor will be scheduled at a later date. Friends and loved ones who would like to honor Marvin may make a contribution to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish and/or Little Sisters of the Poor. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2020